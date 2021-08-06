Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDHF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

