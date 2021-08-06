Andrew D’amico Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.
NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $121.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
