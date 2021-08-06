Andrew D’amico Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $121.54.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP lifted its position in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

