Andrew Moor Sells 1,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,765.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$138.41. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.49 and a 12 month high of C$153.80.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0795494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.33.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.