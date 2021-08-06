AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $17.91. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 141,019 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,149,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

