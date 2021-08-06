Anoncoin (ANC) Hits One Day Volume of $34.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $131,422.58 and approximately $34.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

