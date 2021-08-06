ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $373.47 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

