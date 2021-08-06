ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $373.47 on Friday. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
