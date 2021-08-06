ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 15,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

