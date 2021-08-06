Anthony Y. Sun Sells 19,015 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

