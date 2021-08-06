Anthony Y. Sun Sells 19,015 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.