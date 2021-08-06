Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,468.26. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

