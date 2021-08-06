Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.
ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of £14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,468.26. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
