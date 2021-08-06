AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.88.

NYSE AON opened at $262.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.75. AON has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $267.34. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

