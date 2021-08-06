Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%.

AINV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,404. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $896.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

