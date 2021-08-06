Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $93.85

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.85, but opened at $87.14. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $86.78, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

