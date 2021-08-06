Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $93.85

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.85, but opened at $87.14. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $86.78, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.
Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
