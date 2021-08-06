Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $8.49 on Friday, reaching $103.41. 41,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,635. Appian has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist cut their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

