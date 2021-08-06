Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

