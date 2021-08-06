Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.43.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.