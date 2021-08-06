Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $142.39. 58,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,714. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

