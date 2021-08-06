Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 6.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.19. 5,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 291,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria during the first quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

