Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.65. 12,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

