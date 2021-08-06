Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Major Shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson Buys 57,199 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APTO stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 166,577 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

