Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.