Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $417.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.