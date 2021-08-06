Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.03 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -125.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

