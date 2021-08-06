Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $870.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

