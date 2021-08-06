Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

