Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

