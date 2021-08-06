AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $157.56 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $279.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.