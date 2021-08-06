AQR Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFNC stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.