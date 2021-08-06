AQR Capital Management LLC Has $468,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

