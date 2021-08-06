AQR Capital Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 301.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

