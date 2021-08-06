AQR Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

