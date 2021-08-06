Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,526. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

