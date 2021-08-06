ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ABIO opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.72.
In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
