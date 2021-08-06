ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.36 ($42.77).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

