Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 271 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

