Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,332 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 323.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of -1.16. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

