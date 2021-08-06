Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

