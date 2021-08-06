Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

