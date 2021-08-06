Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,801,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

