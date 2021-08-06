Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

