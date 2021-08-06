Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.28.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.07.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

