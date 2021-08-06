Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 734 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

