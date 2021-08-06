Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.94 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

