Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Arcosa stock remained flat at $$51.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

