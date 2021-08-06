Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 0.5%

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.80 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 227.80 ($2.98). 7,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.49.

In other Arecor Therapeutics news, insider Susan Lowther bought 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,410.25 ($38,424.68). Also, insider Andrew Richards purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £30,375 ($39,685.13).

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

