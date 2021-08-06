Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

