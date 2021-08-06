Arlen Shenkman Sells 935 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

