Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of AROW stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

