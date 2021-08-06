Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. 510,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.95. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.02.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $7,806,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

