Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.19

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $22.43. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 26,644 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

