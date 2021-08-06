Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

A number of brokerages have commented on ASCL. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 418.40 ($5.47) on Friday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

